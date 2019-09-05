Somalia: World Bank Delegation Set to Visit Mogadishu

A high-level delegation from the United Nations and the World Bank will visit Somalia in September.

The objective of the visit is to increase awareness of the interlinkages between humanitarian, peacebuilding and development efforts, as manifested by scale of displacement, and to identify how the international partners can further support Somalia in responding to urgent life-saving needs while at the same time building resilience, promoting peaceful development, and providing durable solutions for displacement underpinned by sustainable financing.

The delegation will meet with the leadership of the Federal Government of Somalia and other national stakeholders, including communities displaced by drought and conflict.