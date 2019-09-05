Somalia: World Bank Delegation Set to Visit Mogadishu

5 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A high-level delegation from the United Nations and the World Bank will visit Somalia in September.

The objective of the visit is to increase awareness of the interlinkages between humanitarian, peacebuilding and development efforts, as manifested by scale of displacement, and to identify how the international partners can further support Somalia in responding to urgent life-saving needs while at the same time building resilience, promoting peaceful development, and providing durable solutions for displacement underpinned by sustainable financing.

The delegation will meet with the leadership of the Federal Government of Somalia and other national stakeholders, including communities displaced by drought and conflict.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Business
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.