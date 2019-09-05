Zimbabwe: Harare Lawyer Faces Jail for Failure to Pay NRZ Debt

Harare lawyer Frank Nyangani faces jail for failing to pay a debt he owes the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Contributory Pension Fund.

Nyangani was in 2013 ordered to pay the NRZ $187 182.17 but seems to have either neglected or ignored to pay.

In summons for civil imprisonment issued by the Registrar of the High Court dated September 3, 2019, Nyangani was asked either to pay up, negotiate with the parastatal for a payment plan or appear in court later this month to explain his financial position.

Nyangani was six years ago ordered to pay off the debt in monthly installments of $2 431.89 until the plaintiff recovered all their money.

"You are required to pay this sum by virtue of a judgment obtained against you in the High Court on February, 20, 2013 under which you are ordered to pay sum of $137 849.72.

"The plaintiff should pay a sum of $2 431.89 per month from February 2013 to the date the defendant recovers all their money," reads part of the summons quoting the 2013 High Court order.

Failure to pay or negotiate an acceptable payment plan with NRZ, the Registrar of the High Court wants Nyangani to appear in court on September 25, 2019 and provide evidence of his financial position as well as reasons as to why they have failed to abide by the 2013 order.

"The evidence of their financial position will help the court to inquire if the plaintiff needs more time to pay or imprisonment.

"Unless you pay the plaintiff the sum specified above, or unless the plaintiff accepts an offer of settlement which you have made to it, you must appear before the High Court on 25 September. If you do not do so a Writ of personal attachment may be issued against you and you may be committed to prison," said the summons.