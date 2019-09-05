Zimbabwe: Heavy Police Presence Thwart Planned S.A Embassy Demo

Photo: 263Chat
Police (file photo).
4 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Armed Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) personnel congested the South African embassy in Harare this afternoon to suppress the planned demonstrations against xenophobic attacks on African immigrants in that country.

The demonstrations against the South African government's lukewarm response in protecting foreign nationals have gained traction across the continent, with countries such as Nigeria being the most vocal in castigating these attacks.

In Zimbabwe the demonstrations were being organized on various social media platforms by concerned citizens since Monday.

However, police details in riot gear could be seen patrolling the embassy area in Harare's Belgravia suburb a development that prompted demonstrators to abandon the exercise.

Opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) youth secretary, Ostallos Siziba castigated government's heavy-handedness on demonstrations in country.

"There is total disregard of the Constitution in Zimbabwe. So we notice that regardless of whatever reason government has since nullified demonstrations. This is against Section 59 of the Constitution which guarantees the right to demonstrating," said Siziba.

Already, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been castigated for rushing to South Africa for the World Economic Forum on Africa at a time other leaders have boycotted the event over the ongoing purge of their nationals in the host country.

Zimbabwe under the Mnangagwa administration has seen demonstrations treated with hostility by the state, with events from the August 1 2018, January and August 2019 fresh in the minds of many.

Government has since issued a statement today castigating xenophobic attacks, days after they began.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

