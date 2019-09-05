Namibia: Fire Victims Receive Donations

3 September 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Josephina Mwashindange

Donations poured in for a family of seven from Onamishu in Omuthiya Constituency who were left homeless in July after a fire gutted their homestead reducing it to ashes.

The cause of the fire remains unknow, however no person was injured in the process.

Good Samaritans who heard about the incident came forth and started assisting the family after impassioned appeals for help from Windhoek resident Petrina Kalola, who manged to lobby and pool resources from 15 companies including private individuals. Among items donated to the family on Friday were food parcels, a bed and mattress, eight bags of cements and twenty zinc plates.

"We should learn to love one another as a nation and develop the spirit of helping one another whenever we find ourselves in difficulties because problems come to everyone," said Kalola, during the hand-over, which was held at the constituency office.

She appealed to the government to be the first respondent to provide assistance to fire victims instead of these victims always waiting for assistance from Good Samaritans.

Meanwhile the fire victim, the unemployed Immanuel Sakaria applauded his family members as well as neighbours who for the time being assisted them with food and other necessities they needed. "I am thankful to what Kalola did for my family and wish her to continue doing it for others who might find themselves in the same situations," he added.

*Josephina Mwashindange is an Information Officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in Oshikoto Region.

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

