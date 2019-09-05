Nigeria: New E-Passport Valid for All Nations - Official

5 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has said the enhanced e-passport is acceptable and valid for entering all countries.

He gave the reassurance in a statement by NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, in Abuja on Thursday.

The CG's reassurance is coming against the backdrop of the recent problem on the e-Passport with the authority of the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

"The recent problem on the e-Passport with the authority of the United Arab Emirate (UAE) has been resolved.

"I will like to seize this opportunity to thank both the Ambassadors of UAE and Nigeria for resolving the issue.

"In view of the above, Nigerians are encouraged to get their National Identity Number (NIN) and ensure that the information tallies with the one on their passports.

"The uniformity of the NIN information and that of the 10-year validity passport is to ensure one identity which is a major feature of the new enhanced e-Passport," Mr Babandede said.

He said that the new passport was available in the service's headquarters, Abuja and Ikoyi, pending the roll-out in other centres.

"It is worthy to note that the issuance of the former and the new enhanced e-Passports will run concurrently," he said.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Travel
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.