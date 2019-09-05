Namibia: Investment Conference to Boost Triangle Towns

27 August 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — An investment conference is mooted for Thursday in Tsumeb where the local authorities and business intellectuals from the three maize triangle towns will convene to discuss ways on how they can boost their development and economies.

"These three towns previously had a very unique relationship because of the maize triangle which was producing sufficient maize. Today this is no longer the case and that is the reason why a company called HG TOG (PTY) Ltd was established by a few individuals within Tsumeb to revive the glory days of the towns," stated the managing director, Johannes Geingob.

Lately, the town's Otavi, Tsumeb and Grootfontein economies have been sloppy due to subdued activities in the agricultural sector on which they heavily depend. This is due to climate change that resulted in less rainfall hence affecting many farmers.

Thus, Geingob said, the company's aim is to serve as a vehicle to be used in addressing the challenges the towns are facing. "I would also like to state that, this initiative doesn't not intend on sabotaging the new development of a smart-city, rather it supplements."

The conference will focus on agricultural produce expansion, fruit produce and value addition, mining activities, industrialization and tourism of the

region.

