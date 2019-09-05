Zambia: 'Cut Alternative Energy Sources Cost'

Government should foster reductions in the cost of installing and operating alternative energy sources to help cushion the impact of load shedding on productive sectors of the economy.

Zambia has been experiencing increased hours of load shedding which was causing drastic productivity declines in mining, manufacturing, agriculture and households.

Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) senior research fellow Caesar Cheelo said due to this, economic activity and growth would be constrained in the remainder of 2019.

Mr Cheelo said in an interview in Lusaka that Government could help the situation by fostering reductions in the costs of installing and operating alternative energy.

Read more