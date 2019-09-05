Angola: DRC Refugees Situation Worrying - Official

4 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The State Secretary for Social Action Lúcio do Amaral Wednesday considered worrying the situation of the 11,910 Congolese refugees in Muenhambulo, central Kassai province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), due to poor living conditions.

The 11,910 refugees are part of the bulk settled in Lóvua shelter centre, Angola's eastern Lunda Norte province, who unilaterally decided to return voluntarily and spontaneously to their home land (DRC) on August 19.

Speaking to the press, at the end of his 72-hour working visit to Lunda Norte province, the official regretted the condition of the refugees stranded in that locality, waiting for the Congolese government to create transport conditions for distribution to their respective areas.

"The refugees complain of shortage of food, water and medical care", he said, stating that it is up to the Congolese government to tackle the situation.

He said the Angolan government will maintain contacts with the Congolese authorities and UNHCR to find urgent solutions to remove refugees from that area and distribute them to their destination.

The visit of the Secretary of State for Social Action aimed to assess the voluntary repatriation process of Congolese refugees and the logistic conditions on both sides (Angola and DRC).

The 11,910, out of 18,800 DRC refugees, have unilaterally decided to return to their home land.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Conflict
Congo-Kinshasa
Refugees
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.