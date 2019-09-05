Zimbabwe: Govt Condemns Xenophobic Attacks

The Zimbabwean Government has condemned xenophobic attacks by South Africans which has left five people dead while several others have been injured in the week-long barbaric acts.

The attacks on mostly Nigerian nationals has seen shops being looted with others being burnt down as the perpetrators continue to target foreign-owned business

In a statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa and those travelling to that country to take necessary precaution to ensure their safety.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all Zimbabweans and other African nationals who suffered from the senseless orgy of violence in South Africa.

"The Government and the people of Zimbabwe condemn the barbaric acts, which clearly offends the spirit of African unity and solidarity as espoused by the African Union founding fathers in Addis Ababa in 1963," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the despicable attacks come at an opportune time when African leaders had just launched a Continent-wide Africa Free Trade Area.

"The despicable attacks comes at an opportune time when African leaders have just launched a Continent-wide Africa Free Trade Area, which has opened exciting economic opportunities that facilitate free movement of capital, labour, goods and services.

"We applaud the South African Government for their swift intervention to end the violence and bring the perpetrators to book. All Zimbabweans living in South Africa and those travelling to the country are urged to take the necessary precaution to ensure their safety," she said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has pulled out of the World Economic Forum meeting which began in Cape Town today as diplomatic tensions between the two African powerhouses continue to get sour.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is among African leader attending the meeting and is expected to meet his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa to find an amicable solution to the crisis.

Mnangagwa is the current SADC Chair on Organ on Politics Defence and Security.