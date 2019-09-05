Zimbabwe: Prophet Passion Signs Another Big Artist

4 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Flamboyant preacher and emerging music promoter, Prophet Passion Java has bought South Africa based musician, Buffalo Souljah, out of his retirement to make his second major signing this year with an artiste.

This comes just weeks after the Kingdom Ministries leader signed one of Zimdancehall's biggest talents at the moment, Enzo Ishall out of his contract with Chillspot Records.

Confirming the developments, Buffalo Souljah highlighted that "Unity" album could have been his last project before retirement until Java offered him a lucrative partnership deal.

"Here is The Long-Awaited Big Announcement As You All Know I Had Recently Announced That The #Unityalbum Is Gonna be My Last Album @prophetpassion Reached Out And Said God Said Not Yet That I Still Have A Long Way To Go 🙏🏿 I'm Proud To Announce That Iv Signed A 💰 Lucrative Partnership Deal With Passion Java Just In Time Before My Birthday 'Now It's Time To Take The Brand International," read his post.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Souljah has hinted that the Unity album may have another collaboration with Zimdancehall maestro Winky D. The duo collaborated on hit song "Rugare" in 2017.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.