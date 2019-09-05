Zimbabwe: Prophet Passion Signs Another Big Artist

Flamboyant preacher and emerging music promoter, Prophet Passion Java has bought South Africa based musician, Buffalo Souljah, out of his retirement to make his second major signing this year with an artiste.

This comes just weeks after the Kingdom Ministries leader signed one of Zimdancehall's biggest talents at the moment, Enzo Ishall out of his contract with Chillspot Records.

Confirming the developments, Buffalo Souljah highlighted that "Unity" album could have been his last project before retirement until Java offered him a lucrative partnership deal.

"Here is The Long-Awaited Big Announcement As You All Know I Had Recently Announced That The #Unityalbum Is Gonna be My Last Album @prophetpassion Reached Out And Said God Said Not Yet That I Still Have A Long Way To Go 🙏🏿 I'm Proud To Announce That Iv Signed A 💰 Lucrative Partnership Deal With Passion Java Just In Time Before My Birthday 'Now It's Time To Take The Brand International," read his post.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Souljah has hinted that the Unity album may have another collaboration with Zimdancehall maestro Winky D. The duo collaborated on hit song "Rugare" in 2017.