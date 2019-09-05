Kenya: Oliech Now Eyeing Coaching Career After Being Kicked Out By Gor Mahia

5 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former Kenya international Dennis Oliech could be about to call time on his illustrious playing career to take a stab at coaching.

Nairobi News understands the 34-year-old has indicated willingness to enroll for a CAF License course currently on offer from Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

These courses will be held in various towns within the country over the next two months.

Oliech has enjoyed a highly successful but controversial career spanning 16 years and which has taken him from Kenya to Qatar, France, Abu Dhabi and finally back to the Kenyan Premier League.

His latest stint at Kenyan champions Gor Mahia turned ended in acrimony last month when he was fired amid allegations of absconding duty and indiscipline.

Oliech has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to sue the club.

He has also hinted at continuing his playing career in the Kenyan league, specifically mentioning AFC Leopards and Waziuto as his ideal destinations.

Regarding the CAF License course, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said the program is one of its key agenda for football development.

"It is for this reason that we have offered courses free of charge to not only ensure that our players are handled by qualified personnel but to also bridge a capacity gap that had in the past denied our coaches job opportunities both at home and abroad," Mwendwa said.

