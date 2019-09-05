Uganda: Hours After Justice Karokora's Burial, His Son Dies

Albert Mwine Karokora, the son of retired Supreme Court Justice Alfred N. Karokora has died hours after his father was laid to rest at Ruharo, Mbarara.

He was Justice Karokora's youngest son and second last born.

Mwine succumbed to severe head injuries that he sustained in a motor accident in Mbarara on Wednesday last week. He has been in coma at Mbarara hospital.

His father died on Friday last week.

Family members said last week that the news about the accident worsened the ill health of Justice Karokora, who was nursing high blood pressure ailments.

Justice Karokora, 83, died while being taken to a hospital in Mbarara.

He retired from the Judiciary in 2006 as a Supreme Court jurist aged 70.