Zambia: Address FDM, Govt Asked

Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has appealed to Government to expedite the process of addressing the Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) outbreak and lifting of the ban which has been in effect for several months in Southern Province.

Last month, Government managed to contain the FMD that broke out in Eastern Province and lifted the ban on the movement of animals on condition that animals were always protected.

CTPD executive director Isaac Mwaipopo said this would help the affected farmers to sale their livestock outside their provinces and ultimately avert the growing hunger situation in the province.