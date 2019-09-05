Nigeria: Ondo Lawmaker Partners Google to Train 250 Students

The lawmaker, representing Akure Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Toluwani Borokini, has trained 250 secondary school students in partnership with Google, a technology firm, on Google Digital Skills.

Mr Borokini said the students selected for the training were trained in ICT management and other various skills acquisition programmes during the long holiday.

He said on Thursday in Akure that the 'Summer lesson' was part of his intentions, even before he became a lawmaker, to groom youths, especially students to be ICT compliant and be engaged in skills acquisition they would like.

The lawmaker said he was particularly concerned with capacity building Mr during his campaign.

He expressed the belief that empowering young people through necessary skills acquisition remained the engine room for any nation to develop.

"The four weeks summer lessons/skills training has given the beneficiaries the opportunity to engage in various skills acquisition programmes such as soap and bag making cosmetics and ICT," he said.

Mr Borokini, who is the chairman House Committee on Education in the state 9th Assembly, said the Assembly had graciously approved that the Google Digital Skills programme should extend to secondary schools across the state for effective learning.

According to him, all hands are on deck to extend the programme across the state through the house committee and in collaboration with the state Ministry of Education.

"It will later be extended to traders and artisans to enable them to trade online for the smooth running of their businesses.

Mr Borokini urged the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity to become financially independent and not to depend on stipends from parents.

Adekunle Ogunnaike, the Google representative from Lagos, explained that the training was meant to take the participants through the nitty-gritty of ICT and provide them the needed knowledge for competitive business.

Funmilayo Boboye from Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School in Akure, who spoke on behalf of the participants, lauded the lawmaker for having young ones at heart, as well as giving them a priority in his constituency plan.

Also, a parent of the beneficiary, Bolade Fajuwon, lauded the lawmaker for the impactful programme in the lives of the people, especially the young ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 250 students were randomly selected across his constituency for the programme.

(NAN)