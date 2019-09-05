South African Killed During Xenophobic Violence in Springs

5 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kimberly Mutandiro for Groundup

The man who allegedly shot him was trying to defend his tenant, a foreign shop owner, by shooting randomly. By Kimberly Mutandiro for GROUNDUP

First published by GroundUp

A man lay dead, covered by a silver wrapper, while his relatives wept in the White City section of Kwathema township in Springs on Wednesday. Police and residents gathered around the marked area.

Witnesses say the shooting happened at about 3pm when a landlord tried to protect his tenant, a foreign shop owner. The victim lived about 3km away and was apparently coming from a shop when he was shot. Kwathema police later said that he was 24 years old.

A 45-year-old woman was shot during the same incident and taken to hospital, according to police.

"It is alleged that a group of people wanted to attack a shop owned by a foreign national. The landlord came out to rescue the shop owner. He warned and threatened the group of people that were outside his yard. A fight ensued. When he saw that he was overpowered he took out his licensed firearm and started shooting randomly," said a police statement.

The suspect has been arrested, the police said.

Nonkululekho Moage, a relative...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

