Kenya: Nairobi Child Abuse Rate Highest in the Country, Report Says

5 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ouma Wanzala

A new report shows Nairobi has the highest rates of child abuse in the country.

According to the report from Childline Kenya, Nairobi had 52 victims of child abuse in 2018.

Kiambu and Bungoma recorded the second and third highest rates with 23 and 19 cases respectively.

Other child abuse cases reported to be rampant in the three counties are abduction, early forced marriages and physical assault.

The report indicates that a total of 2,835 cases of child abuse were reported in 2017 and 2018. The perpetrators of the abuse were aged between 10 and 35 years.

The report identified several reason why child abuse is rampant.

"Some of the young people who are perpetrators are themselves survivors of abuse," the report said.

The report added that inadequate parenting skills and poor preparation for parenting responsibilities is also to blame.

Involvement in drug and substance abuse, lack of employment leading to bitterness and feelings of inadequacy were also said to be contributing factors for child abuse in the country.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Children
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Kenya
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.