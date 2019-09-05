South Africa/Madagascar: Free Entry for Fans for Bafana Bafana Friendly

5 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that fans will be given free entry to the Bafana Bafana international friendly against Madagascar on Saturday.

South Africa were set to play Zambia over the weekend in Lusaka but Chipolopolo called the match off due to the recent xenophobic attacks in Gauteng.

South Africa's football body revealed on Wednesday morning that COSAFA compatriots Madagascar accepted the invite to play Bafana Bafana at Orlando Stadium.

"Because of the late preparations for the game that replaced the Zambia match which was scheduled for Lusaka on Saturday, SAFA has seen it prudent to allow fans to watch the Bafana Bafana v Madagascar game for free," the statement read on the SAFA website.

HOW TO GET TICKETS:

- Fans can collect their entry tickets before the match at SAFA Johannesburg offices, Nike Centre in Pimville and UJ Soweto Campus from Thursday, September 5 up until Saturday, September 7 .

- Further details will be posted on Bafana Bafana's Twitter account and other SAFA social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has called upon South Africans to come and show support to the team.

He has also urged the public to use this opportunity to spread love and show solidarity with 'our African brothers and sisters'.

This will be Ntseki's first official game as head coach since replacing Stuart Baxter who resigned last month.

Madagascar are expected to land in South Africa on Thursday evening and will have a training session at the match venue on Friday.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:00 .

Compiled by: Tashreeq Vardien

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

