Tanzania: Mbarawa - Only Ethical Contractors Are Welcome

Dodoma — Water Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa has reiterated that only qualified contractors with integrity will enter into agreements with the government to undertake water projects.

In a statement issued here yesterday by the ministry, Prof Mbarawa noted that the government would also not tolerate contractors who execute water projects below standards.

"The government will not tolerate contractors who set high costs for water projects and execute them below standards," said the minister during an event to launch Nchinila water project on Tuesday.

Prof Mbarawa, who was on an official tour of Manyara Region, launched the Nchinila water project worth 438m/-in Kiteto District. The project is aimed at addressing water scarcity in the area.

The minister directed Kiteto District Council to terminate the contract with Kwilasa contractor who failed to meet the project timeframe, but stressed that the council should observe regulations during the process.

He said the government had paid 56m/-to Kwilasa contractor to carry out Kazingumu water project in Kiteto District, which was crucial for addressing water scarcity in the area.

Meanwhile, the minister has reiterated the government's determination to end water scarcity in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region.

Addressing residents of Simanjiro on Monday, Prof Mbarawa pointed out that the government would, within this month, disburse 80m/-to complete the Naisinyai water project in Simanjiro District.

He explained that the construction works would involve laying down water pipes to supply water to residents of Mererani area.

Prof Mbarawa said the construction works will be carried out by local contractors, specifying that it would be supervised by Babati Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (BAWASA).