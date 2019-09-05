Kenya: African Champion Disappointed With Pay Delay

5 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

The Ministry of Sports is on the spot for taking too long to pay allowances to young athletes who have no national identity cards from the just-concluded African Games.

On August 2 when the athletics team returned from Morocco, the Principal Secretary for Sports, Kirimi Kaberia said most athletes had been paid their dues, before adding that "we are giving Team Captain Julius Yego a number which those who have issues should call and get sorted out."

There was unhappiness with that statement at the time, with most of the athletes speaking in low tones that they would rather be paid on the day than having to call some number.

Four days later, one of the young athletes told Nation Sport on Monday that they are struggling to make ends meet as the Ministry still owes them local and overseas allowances.

"I have not been paid. I called the first number I was given, it wasn't going through. Yesterday (Wednesday), Yego gave me another number of an official from the Ministry which was successful, but I was told they were going to a meeting. I haven't attained the age of 18, so I have no National Identity Card nor the Kenya Revenue Authority Personal Identification Number.

I have no means. It's even worse because my parents saw me on TV being welcomed home and know I won a medal in Rabat and they expect something from me, yet I haven't received a shilling," said newly-crowned African Games 400 metres hurdles queen Vanice Kerubo.

Commissioner of Sports Japson Gitonga confirmed in a telephone interview that "there are a few of the young athletes who have not received their allowances".

"We have not paid a few athletes who have no IDs. I don't know the exact number, but the matter is being addressed by the accounts office. By mid this month, they will have got their dues," he added.

"Mid-month! It's just too far because training requires that you eat well," said a disappointed Kerubo, who cleared High School in 2018 and depends entirely on athletics for survival.

In Rabat, Kenya finished seventh overall in Africa after fielding athletes in 22 disciplines with athletics bringing home 10 gold medals, six silver and four bronzes.

Other medallists for Kenya were from boxing (one silver and four bronzes), women volleyball (gold), women beach volleyball (bronze), Women's Cross-country marathon (bronze), Women's 4x100m Medley Relay swimming (bronze) and taekwondo (silver and bronze).

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.