Tanzania: We're Working On Your Challenges, State Tells Local Contractors

Local contractors were yesterday assured of continued support in addressing their challenges to create smooth operating environment. Chief Secretary Engineer John Kijazi said during last year's general meeting, he directed the Engineers Registration Board (ERB) chairperson to submit to his office the meeting resolutions.

He hinted that the chairperson submitted the resolutions in March this year and the government has since been working on some of the resolutions, adding that others needed legal processes.

Engineer Kijazi was speaking in Dar es Salaam during the joint Annual General Meeting of ERB, Contractors Registration Board (CRB) and Architects and Quantity Surveyors Registration Board (AQSRB).

"I assure you that the government is continually working on your challenges but you should perceive yourselves as highly important people in this nation," Dr Kijazi told ERB, CRB and AQSRB members.

President John Magufuli who officiated at the meeting said there were some challenges that local contractors faced due to legal hitches. "The ministry should look at the legal systems so that they do not affect participation of our contractors," Dr Magufuli directed.

President Magufuli and Engineer Kijazi were responding to earlier concerns by CRB Chairperson Engineer Consolata Ngimbwa who appealed to the government to review some of the laws to enable local contractors to win tenders for execution of big projects.

"So far, there is no law that makes it compulsory for local contractors to participate in execution of big projects, we only use to request for the opportunity," she explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Engineer Ngimbwa also said the three boards have been performing their duties well through registration and taking stern measures against contractors and engineers flouting ethics, regulations and laws.

So far, the boards have registered 1,898 Architects and Quantity Surveyors, 418 architect consultancy companies, 1,794 contractors and 25,812 engineers.

She stated that the boards have deregistered 117 architects, 4,558 contractors and 450 engineers due to their engagement in various professional misconducts.

Welcoming President Magufuli, Works, Transport and Communications Minister Isack Kamwelwe said the ministry was currently constructing 11,000 kilometres of tarmac roads countrywide as well as 9,000 residential and office buildings, which the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) is supervising.

AQRB Chairperson Dr Bulamile Ludigija said other challenges facing the construction industry in the country include some companies having been formed by one or two persons, with limited resources to compete with big foreign companies.

Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania Elizabeth Jacobsen said since 2010 his country has trained 500 Tanzania female engineers to boost women participation to engineering sector.