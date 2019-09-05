Ghana: Senegalese Ref for Ashantigold-RS Berkane Match

5 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Top Senegalese referee Issa Sy has been appointed by CAF to officiate the game between Ashantigold and RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Issa Sy will be the centre man and will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba and Nouha Bangoura.

El Hadji Malick and Nouha Bangoura will be assistant one and assistant two respectively.

Adalbert Diouf will be the fourth referee with Ivorian Rene Williams Sere as the Match Commissioner.

The 'Miners' will host the Moroccans in the first leg in Obuasi before travelling to Casablanca for the second leg.

Ashantigold eliminated Akonangui FC in the preliminary rounds.

