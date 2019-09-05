Algeria/Ghana: Meteors Skipper Yeboah Predicts Victory Over Algeria

The skipper of the national U-23 team, the Black Meteors, Yaw Yeboah has predicted a massive victory over the Fennec Foxes of Algeria in their African U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The Algerians stand between Ghana and qualification to November's Africa Tokyo 2020 qualifying championship scheduled for Egypt.

Having brushed aside the Junior Hawks of Togo 5-2 on aggregate and the Junior Panthers of Gabon by a 4-0 aggregate score, Yeboah said the same approach would be adopted against the North African side.

"We need about four goals here to kill the game before we go for the second leg and that is what we are working towards."

Yeboah told the Times Sports after yesterday's training session that North African countries are very difficult opposition at home and would have to find a way to beat them to their tricks.

"We are aware of how frustrating it will be to play an opposition like Algeria away, hence our resolve to finish them off by a wide margin to make the second leg a less daunting task."

According to him, Ghanaians are hungry for an Olympic Games appearance and having come this close to making it to the tournament; we will not blow this opportunity away.

"The hunger in us to make it to the Olympics is evident in the kind of wins we have recorded in our last two games. We always have at the back of our minds that we must score at least four goals per game at home to be safe."

"We know how teams from North Africa play hence our commitment to finishing them off here tomorrow before the second leg."

Yesterday all 24 players invited for the duel trained to give Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko a chance to assess his players, especially the new ones.

"The players are very ready to die for the nation. We know how expectant fans are to see Ghana make it to the Olympic Games. The players understand this and want qualification more than anything."

He expressed the hope that Ghanaian fans would come out in their numbers to support the team to victory, adding that the support would count a lot in pushing the team to victory.

Meanwhile forward Bismark Ngissah of Italian Serie C side Imolese on loan from Chievo Verona has joined the team as a replacement for lead striker Kwabena Owusu.

The winners over the two legs will join six other countries and the host Egypt for the tournament that would have the top three securing passage to the Games.