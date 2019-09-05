Ghana: NCCE Organises Forum On Corruption, Accountability

5 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Allia Noshie

The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) yesterday embarked on a day's sensitisation exercise on corruption and accountability in Accra.

The exercise forms part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) being undertaken by the NCCE with support from the European Union, aimed at fighting corruption in Ghana, educating citizens on public accountability.

The event was attended by women groups, faith based organisations, political party representatives, persons living with disabilities and assembly members among others.

Mrs Lucille Hewlett Annan, Greater Accra Regional Director of the NCCE, said the initiative would help create a platform for discourse on the role that stakeholders could play to promote good governance, reduce corruption and improve accountability and compliance with rule of law.

She indicated that the exercise would also afford citizen participation in good governance, and urged the public to eschew corruption to enable them to contribute towards national development.

Mrs Araba Awua-Boateng, Ga West Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said the negative effects of corruption on the economy and the citizenry had attributed to the underdevelopment of the country.

She asked citizens to protect the public purse, and report corrupt officials to mandated institutions to take the necessary action.

