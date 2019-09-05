Ghana: Torgbui Sri Pledges Fairness in Bimbilla Chieftaincy Mediation

Tamale — The sole mediator of the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute, Awomefia of Anlo and president of the Anlo Traditional Council, Torgbui Sri III, has pledged to be fair to all parties in the conflict.

"I would remain neutral and fair to all the parties in the dispute throughout the mediation period," he assured.

Torgbui Sri gave this assurance yesterday in Tamale when he met with the leaders of both sides in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute.

He emphasised that his main objective was to help restore peace and unity among Nanumbas and would do everything possible to resolve the dispute.

"My task is to help resolve the long chieftaincy dispute and nothing would stop me from achieving it," Torgbui Sri emphasised.

He stressed that nothing could influence him in the mediation and warned people who would attempt to influence him never to try for he would expose anyone who dares.

"No external or internal forces can influence me in this mediation process," the sole mediator warned.

Torgbui Sri entreated all parties to have confidence in the mediation, as nobody could push him to do anything, and urged the leaders in the chieftaincy dispute to cooperate fully with him to assist resolve it amicable.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Kofi Dzamesi appealed to the chiefs and other stakeholders in the Nanug traditional area to cooperate with the sole mediator to resolve the issue, once and for all.

He said the traditional area needed to develop and that it was incumbent on all to assist in find lasting solution to the chieftaincy dispute.

Mr Dzamesi pledged to support the sole mediator and parties with the necessary logistics to ensure smooth execution of the task.

The Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah maintained that the government alone could not maintain peace in the area but in collaboration with the chiefs.

He underscored the importance of the institution in national development and assured that the government would continue to count on the chiefs, to ensure total security of the place.

The Regent of Bimblla, Yaboligu-Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani indicated his readiness to cooperate with the mediator to help resolve the dispute.

He maintained that his side was always out for peace and was ready to work with all to find lasting peace in the traditional area.

The former regent of Bimbilla, Vo-Naa Atta Abaraka on his part, pledged to cooperate with the mediator.