Ghana: The Nation Receives 2023 AG Flag

Ghana was officially handed the African Games (AG) flag at the closing ceremony of the 12th African Games held on Saturday in Rabat, Morocco.

The handing over of the flag affirms Ghana as host of the 13th edition of the Games in 2023.

The Moroccan Minister for Youth and Sports presented the flag to Ghana's Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Curtis Perry Okudzeto.

Ghana won its first gold medal when 17-year-old athlete, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, won the women's high jump with a leap of 1.84m.

The country clinched her second gold medal in the Men's 4×100 event.

Team Ghana, with the quartet consisting of Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu-Antwi and Sean Safo-Antwi, finished in a time of 38.30 seconds ahead of Nigeria (38.59) and South Africa (38.80).

In the women's event, Team Ghana finished in eighth place after dropping the baton.

Ghana also won two silver medals in long jump and weightlifting, which amassed nine bronze medals to increase the tally.

In total, Ghana won 13 medals to place 15th on the medals table, which had Egypt at the top with 273 medals, Nigeria in second position with 127 medals whiles South Africa placed third with 187 medals.