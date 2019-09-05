Ghana: 129 JHS Girls From Afadzato South Participate in Vacation Camp

One hundred and twenty-nine girls selected from 20 Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region, on Tuesday began a four-day vacation camp at Ve-Koloenu, to participate in Science, Mathematics and ICT lessons.

It was being organised jointly by the District Education Directorate and Plan International Ghana, on the theme: The Role of Science, Mathematics and Technology in the Development of the 21stCentury Girl-Child."

Apart from lessons in Science, Mathematics and ICT, the participants would be taken through menstrual hygiene management, and sessions in liquid soap making, games and quiz competition.

They would undertake educational tours and visit the Hohoe Government Hospital and selected media houses.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, Afadzato District Director of Education, entreated the girls to aspire to excel in the fields of mathematics, science and ICT, saying whatever boys can do, girls can also do, if not better.

She said that society had given recognition to the sterling potentials of girls, and gave the assurance that the district education directorate would continue to support girls with the necessary resources to enable them to excel in those areas.

"We will always engage the services of specialists to help you to acquire the competence in mathematics, science and ICT", Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II affirmed.

She said that the education directorate would respond to the change in technology.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II urged girls to aim at making inventions in science to be able to support national development.

Miss Janet Esi Hammond, District Girls Education Officer, asked parents to encourage their daughters to pursue courses in the sciences.

She stated that although the mathematics, science and ICT campaign for girls was gaining significant momentum, the lack of adequate personal computers and other equipment were undermining the drive.