Ghana: NGO Supports Hweda Residents

5 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Residents of Hweda near Apam in the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region, have received support from Inmate Compassion for Africa Development (ICFAD), a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The NGO that seeks to invest in the future of the needy and poor, provided food and soft alcoholic drinks to about 100 residents of Hweda.

ICFAD also donated cloth, exercise books and sanitary pads, and organised free health screening exercise and provided free medication for those with ailments.

Mr Philip Boateng, secretary to ICFAD, said the NGO would sustain its assistance for the needy and poor.

Ms Elizabeth Dwomoh, a nurse volunteer, took the people through lessons in hygiene, and taught young women how to use sanitary pad.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
NGO
West Africa
Aid and Assistance
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.