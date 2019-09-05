Ghana Garden And Flower Show Ends

The 7th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) which provided a platform for the promotion of horticulture and floriculture ended in Accra on Tuesday.

Organised by the Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), the event sought to boost the country's tourism sector.

The seven-day event held on the theme "Be the change", was also used to highlight the prospect of horticulture in promoting socio-economic development.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm Africa, Madam Esther Cobbah said, the event hosted about 100 exhibitors to showcase items ranging from ornamental plants, flowers, garden tools and ornaments, herbs and spices, flowers and garden pots, compost as well as garden furniture.

Madam Cobbah stated that Ghanaians desired to live in a beautiful country with gardens and flowers hence, the need to promote the industry.

According to her, the show would continue to educate citizens on the importance of floriculture to enable them contribute to a greener, healthier, wealthier and a beautiful country as well as reap the benefits it is accompanied with.

Madam Cobbah noted that, the show played a key role in contributing to the realisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

"We in the private sector have an important role to play in promoting and realising the UNSDGs. It is not just something for the government to be committed to", she added.

Madam Cobbah assured her outfit's commitment to continue to invest in the show as their corporate social responsibility to provide a platform for promoting the green agenda in the country.

Arafua Apaloo-Aning, a member of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement said the floriculture and horticultural industry in the country had the potential of impacting the economy positively through job creation and attracting investors.

"Investing in the industry will lead to employment creation for the youth looking for greener pastures," she added.

Madam Apaloo-Aning urged the youth to keep being creative in the industry to ensure the country was made greener and healthier.

The closing ceremony saw the presentation of awards to individuals and organisations for their efforts in beautifying their surroundings.

Categories were the Israel Green Innovation instituted by the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Miss Shani Cooper-Zubida, the Sponsor's Award and the Ghana Garden Awards.

The Green Innovation Awards were presented to Blue-Green Technologies, Coologi and Coliba for winning the competition.

Other awards were presented to Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ridge Church, Ghana Journalists Association, Kempinski Hotel, Stanbic Bank and Interplast Limited, among others.