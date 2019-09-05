Zambia in Brazil Renewable Energy Deal

4 September 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Cassey Kayula

Zambia is making positive strides towards securing agreements with Brazil in renewable energy industry, Zambia's Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba has said.

Dr Kansembe-Mwamba, said Brazil had shown willingness to develop a biofuels industry in Zambia as a key driver to economic development.

She said this following a consultative seminar on biofuels which was held in Lusaka in May this year.

This was where the Brazil Ethanol Cluster delegation leader Flavio Castellari Apla reported that progress had been made and the implementation of the biofuel industry in Zambia would soon be attained.

This is contained in a statement a statement issued by the first secretary for press and public relations, Grace Makowane yesterday.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Energy
Southern Africa
Business
Zambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.