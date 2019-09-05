Zambia in Brazil Renewable Energy Deal

Zambia is making positive strides towards securing agreements with Brazil in renewable energy industry, Zambia's Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba has said.

Dr Kansembe-Mwamba, said Brazil had shown willingness to develop a biofuels industry in Zambia as a key driver to economic development.

She said this following a consultative seminar on biofuels which was held in Lusaka in May this year.

This was where the Brazil Ethanol Cluster delegation leader Flavio Castellari Apla reported that progress had been made and the implementation of the biofuel industry in Zambia would soon be attained.

This is contained in a statement a statement issued by the first secretary for press and public relations, Grace Makowane yesterday.

