Zambia: Three Dropped in Permanent Secretary Reshuffle

4 September 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By James Kunda

President Edgar Lungu has reshuffled a number of permanent secretaries, terminated one and announced he will not be renewing the contractors for two others winding down next month.

Out has gone Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda, with Energy Permanent Secretary Emeldah Chola and Livestock and Fisheries Permanent Secretary David Shamulenge set to follow him in October.

In the reshuffles, President Lungu has appointed Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) Director General Danies Chisenda as National Development Planning Permanent Secretary and elevated Labour Commissioner Chanda Kaziya to the post of Labour and Social Security Permanent Secretary.

