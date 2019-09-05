Cameroon: Situation in NW, SW - UN Appeals for Effective Resumption of Schools

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to Central Africa made the appeal after discussions with Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on September 4, 2019.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to Central Africa, François Lounceny Fall has appealed to the people of the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon to allow children get back to school. Considering that the sociopolitical and security crisis raging on in the two regions has one of its effects being the perturbation of schools, the UN official said, "By closing schools, we are condemning the children and their future. The future of the country is the children."

François Lounceny Fall spoke to the press at the Star Building on September 4, 2019 after discussions with Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute. He disclosed that the UN was ready to support all efforts government was making in order to sustain peace and security in the country. As such, he specified that the UN was ready to work with peace institutions that are the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee, National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism and to support the ongoing decentralization process. The Special Representative said he would be going to New York to present the report on the situation on the ground in the Central African Sub-region of which Cameroon is a pillar of security and development. "Before going to New York, it was important for me to come here and have discussions with the Prime Minister in order to understand what is taking place on the ground. The Prime Minister gave me good information about efforts by the government in order to sustain peace, security and development in Cameroon," he explained.

Cameroon-India

Prime Minister Dion Ngute later in the afternoon had discussions with the visiting Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan. Speaking to the press after the discussions, he announced that, "The first High Commissioner of India to Cameroon is arriving in Yaounde next week and will be starting his functions immediately after his arrival." He said Cameroon's exports to India last year had an increase of 28 per cent to reach 525 million US Dollars. Stating that there were over 1,000 Indians in Cameroon present in diverse aspects of the country's life, the Indian Minister said his country was offering 15,000 slots in the undergraduate education and a thousand slots in medicine education for the entire Africa including Cameroon through their health and education scheme that has entered the second phase. The Head of Government also had discussions with a delegation of officials attending the conference on mining in Yaounde. The Minister of Mines and Geology of the Central African Republic, Léopold Mboli Fatran hailed Cameroon's mining potentials and said Cameroon and his country would create a platform in order to work together in the mining sector.