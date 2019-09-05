Zambia: Copperbelt Mining, Industry Hub Connects to Jo'burg

Proflight Zambia has launched its second route into South Africa with the start of a three-time weekly service direct from Ndola to Johannesburg.

The new service by the Zambian airline directly connects the Copperbelt mining and industry hub with South Africa's city of gold and main business centre.

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said the launch of Ndola/ Johannesburg route was a clear demonstration of the private sector responding to Government vision of developing the aviation sector in the country.