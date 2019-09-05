South Africa: Smith to Start for Lions in Currie Cup Final

Cape Town — Golden Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team for Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Van Rooyen made one change from last week's semi-final win against the Griquas 34-19 in Kimberley.

Prop Sti Sithole is out due to a torn calf muscle sustained during training on Thursday and Dylan Smith moves into the starting XV.

Meanwhile, Nathan McBeth comes onto the bench.

The Lions have scored 24 tries in this years' Currie Cup, the second most in the competition, and 21 have been scored against them. The Cheetahs have scored 34 while also conceding 21.

Both the Lions and the Cheetahs have won the coveted trophy three times in the last 20 years.

The Lions are third on the all-time list with seven Currie Cup titles.

Saturday's match kicks off at 17:00 .

Teams:

Free State Cheetahs

TBA

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green; 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Duncan Matthews, 11 Stean Pienaar; 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain); 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jan-Louis la Grange, 23 Jamba Ulengo

Source: Sport24