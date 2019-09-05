Namibia: Swapo Hit By Membership Card Fraud Allegations

THE Swapo Party in the Hardap region is investigating alleged membership card fraud in the Mariental Urban district after disgruntled members raised concerns of cards allegedly being forged.

Disgruntled Swapo members in the region allege that some people forged their membership cards to be in line for leadership positions during party restructuring elections.

At the centre of the forgery claims is Botha Basson, who is vying for the Mariental Urban district coordinator's position.

Sources privy to party affairs said Basson's membership card, issued in 2012, was signed by the party's former secretary general, Nangolo Mbumba.

According to them, Mbumba had no mandate to have signed Basson's membership card then as he only became the party's secretary general in 2014.

They charged that as Pendukeni Ivula-Ithana was at the time the party's secretary general, she should have signed that membership card.

The disaffected members also raised concerns that the serial numbers of Basson's card, although issued in 2012, match serial numbers of cards issued in 2017.

Leaked documents show that the regional executive committee had directed the district conference to put elections for the party's district coordinator on hold, amid the forgery allegations.

Basson and incumbent district coordinator Abel Kafinua were nominated for the party's district coordinator's position.

"The district coordinator's position must be put on hold pending an investigation. Therefore, the substantive district coordinator must continue in the position," reads the letter dated 21 August which the regional executive committee wrote to Kafinua.

Hardap Swapo Party regional coordinator Elizabeth Karigus on Tuesday said a commission, headed by the party's regional executive committee member Theo Jankowski, had been investigating the alleged membership card fraud. She revealed that the commission could, however, not find evidence of any fraud, and exonerated the implicated member.

Nonetheless, some disgruntled members questioned the investigation's findings that there was only some administrative error on Basson's card.

"Because of this, a fresh investigation into the matter continues," she said.

Basson yesterday rubbished claims of any membership card fraud, challenging those making the allegations to prove it beyond reasonable doubt.

"The administrative error slipped in when I reapplied for a new membership card after I lost the original one," he explained. Basson added that he had also withdrawn as candidate for the Mariental Urban district position for the "sake of the party". Meanwhile, the party's former Mariental Urban district treasurer claims the new leadership for the district was elected irregularly during the party's mandate renewal election. Willem Josef Mensah, who is also the mayor of Mariental, claimed in a letter to Karigus that he was deliberately excluded from the election for the new leadership held on 21 August, although he was duly nominated for the treasurer's position.

He said the party's regional executive committee had also endorsed his nomination. Mensah said what transpired at the district conference which saw the election of the new leadership was "grossly unfair, not legal, and was to deliberately exclude him".

He added that he was not even invited to the district elective conference, despite being nominated for the treasurer position. Mensah thus called on the regional executive committee to intervene, and nullify the result of the district conference. Party insiders indicated that Francis Basson replaced Mensah as the party's district treasurer after she had been elected at the conference.

Mensah yesterday declined to comment, saying he is not at liberty to discuss internal party issues in the media.

Karigus on Tuesday confirmed that she had received Mensah's letter on Monday, but said she could not comment on the matter now.

"I have not read through the letter, thus I cannot comment on it now," said the party's top regional administrator.

However, Karigus noted that the regional executive will demand an explanation from the district executive committee to redress the matter.