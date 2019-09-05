Tanzania: E-Government Projected to Increase Service Efficiency

5 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

TANZANIA will now have an electronic government authority that will enhance efficiency of electronic government services to the public provided by the e-government agency.

Members of Parliament approved the e-Government Bill 2019 here on Wednesday to enact the authority which will coordinate, oversee and promote electronic government initiatives and enforce policies, regulations, laws, standards and guidelines related to public institutions.

Presenting the bill for a second reading in Parliament, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Investment), Ms Angellah Kairuki said the new authority will boost revenue collection by widening the reach and easing payment procedures.

She said the functions of the new authority will promote and provide quality electronic services to public institutions.

The objective of the bill is to come up with a legislative system on electronic government so as to ease use of electronic government services and enhance quality and efficiency of electronic services coordinated by the e-government agency, she said.

The bill seeks also to establish the authority that will control, enhance management, coordination and implementation of guidelines, regulations, projects and various directives by the government on electronic government.

It will also enforce compliance by public institutions to the national ICT policy, e-government related policies, laws, regulation standards during planning, acquisition, implementation, delivery, support and maintenance of ICT infrastructure and system, she said.

Winding up the debate, the Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Good Governance), Mary Mwanjelwa said the new authority will also ease payments of various services from the government or government institutions.

She said members of the public will benefit from the enhanced electronic services through improved access on mobile telephones.

"The government is focused to ensure members of the public will access government electronic services through their mobile telephones. Not on smartphones only but even cheap gadgets which are most affordable," she said.

