Namibians Fear Costs of Installing Solar Energy

27-YEAR-OLD entrepreneur Silvanus Nampolo believes Namibians are not keen to install solar energy panels at their homes because of high costs.

"Most people might want to install solar energy, but they are afraid of the initial high cost involved. They do not realise the huge benefits they will get using a solar system in the long run," he said.

According to Nampolo, solar energy is best suited for Namibia because it is clean energy, with a low carbon emission.

Nampolo runs NS Solar and Powertech Innovations, a start-up business that instals solar energy equipment and wants to engage the public dialogue and educational programmes on the benefits of using solar energy.

The business venture which has three employees installs thermal hot water systems (direct and indirect), photovoltaic PV systems (on-grid and off-grid ties) and solar pumps. According to Nampolo, installing solar energy equipment is easy although relatively expensive.

People can however, acquire loans to put up solar systems at their homes or farms if they cannot afford to pay cash.

Nampolo told The Namibian that his company can install a grid tie system for clients who then pay them on a monthly basis for a certain period.

The youthful entrepreneur says renewable energy is an investment for the future for households or any type of business because after the initial installation costs, the system will pay for itself through getting free energy, thereby saving owners huge electricity bills.

"If we invest in solar energy, our lives will be uplifted by supplying clean energy for a safer environment, providing us water from boreholes (via solar pumps) and most importantly, providing us with power," Nampolo added.