Namibians Fear Costs of Installing Solar Energy

5 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

27-YEAR-OLD entrepreneur Silvanus Nampolo believes Namibians are not keen to install solar energy panels at their homes because of high costs.

"Most people might want to install solar energy, but they are afraid of the initial high cost involved. They do not realise the huge benefits they will get using a solar system in the long run," he said.

According to Nampolo, solar energy is best suited for Namibia because it is clean energy, with a low carbon emission.

Nampolo runs NS Solar and Powertech Innovations, a start-up business that instals solar energy equipment and wants to engage the public dialogue and educational programmes on the benefits of using solar energy.

The business venture which has three employees installs thermal hot water systems (direct and indirect), photovoltaic PV systems (on-grid and off-grid ties) and solar pumps. According to Nampolo, installing solar energy equipment is easy although relatively expensive.

People can however, acquire loans to put up solar systems at their homes or farms if they cannot afford to pay cash.

Nampolo told The Namibian that his company can install a grid tie system for clients who then pay them on a monthly basis for a certain period.

The youthful entrepreneur says renewable energy is an investment for the future for households or any type of business because after the initial installation costs, the system will pay for itself through getting free energy, thereby saving owners huge electricity bills.

"If we invest in solar energy, our lives will be uplifted by supplying clean energy for a safer environment, providing us water from boreholes (via solar pumps) and most importantly, providing us with power," Nampolo added.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.