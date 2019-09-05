Namibia: Wildlife Survey for Zambezi, Kavango East

5 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

THE Ministry of Environment and Tourism will conduct an aerial survey of wildlife in the Zambezi and Kavango East regions this month, to establish the population of elephants and other wild animals in the area.

This was announced by environment minister Pohamba Shifeta at the official inauguration of a new park station at Buffalo Core Area in the Bwabwata National Park in the Kavango East Region on Saturday.

Shifeta said the ministry, supported by the German government, will carry out the aerial wildlife survey in the two regions, including in the Bwabwata and Khaudum national parks and parts of neighbouring conservancies that form part of the Kavango-Zambezi Trans-frontier Conservation Area.

The minister said the survey will be carried out by an experienced survey team over three weeks from mid-September to early October this year.

"Elephants and other wildlife will be counted from a low-flying aircraft by trained observers, whereby the survey team will use a method that is widely applied and internationally accepted. Surveys from different years and different places will be compared and used to show trends in wildlife populations and distribution," he explained.

Shifeta said the aim of the survey is to get an updated estimate of numbers and the distribution of elephants in the north-eastern part of the country.

This type of survey was last conducted in 2015 and it is done for wildlife management purposes.

The minister thanked the German government for the support it has rendered to Namibia for its conservation initiatives.

"The Ministry of Environment and Tourism once again expresses its heartfelt thanks for Germany's continued friendship and generous support to these important conservation initiatives," he said. - Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian.

