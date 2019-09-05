Namibia/Eritrea: Shalulile Stars in Namibia Win

BRAVE Warriors captain Peter Shalulile scored one and forced the other to lead Namibia to a 2-1 win over Eritrea in a 2022 Fifa World Cup preliminary qualifying match in Asmara, Eritrea on Wednesday.

Following a goalless first half, the first goal came from Shalulile in the 50th minute when he latched onto a Joslin Kamatuka through ball to beat the offside trap and the onrushing Eritrean goalkeeper.

Shalulile was then involved in the second goal as he forced an error from a defender who then conceded an own goal to make it 2-0 for the Namibians.

Eritrean captain Henok Goitom however then set up a tense finish when he tapped in from close range to make it 2-1 but Namibia held on for the much needed win away from home.

Interim coach Bobby Samaria said it all went according to script.

"The game penned out the way we anticipated, it being tough and that rankings will count for naught. This Eritrean team has improved by leaps and bounds, so much so that they imported seven players plying their trade in Sweden," he said.

The coach reckons they could have killed off the game.

"We could have killed it off in the first half had Peter and Joslin converted their chances. We are however satisfied that the overall objective of getting away goals and winning the match was achieved," he said.

Samaria added that he is looking ahead to the return leg.

"We now look forward to correct the lessons learned at home to ensure progression to the group stage."

The return leg will take place on 10 September at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 19h00. - nfa.org.na