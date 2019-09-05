Rwanda: Team Muhazi Cycling Gear Up for Rwamagana Circuit

After six months of absence, Team Muhanzi Cycling Generation have announced their return to the Rwanda Cycling Cup, with eight riders set to take part in Rwamagana Circuit this Saturday.

According to Rene Rwanyange, the club's secretary general, Muhazi Cycling have been out of action largely because they were relocating to Kiramuruzi, Gatsibo - from Kayonza District - and trying to set up a cycling academy.

Among riders who will represent Muhazi Cycling in Saturday's race include Josiane Muhoza, Jean Claude Ishimwe and Fabien Uwihanganye, all aged 17.

Over the last six months, the club has scouted and trained 20 young riders, including seven girls, under the guidance of Coach Straton Mbazumutima.

Rwamagana Circuit, a new addition to the year-long Rwanda Cycling Cup, will see riders in different categories - junior men, women, elite men - racing in a strictly one-hour duration around Rwamagana town, in a circuit of 3-kilometre laps.

Sponsored by Skol Brewery and Cogebank since its inception in 2015, this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup is on its fifth race after the National Championships (Individual Time Trial and Road Race), Northern Challenge and the Tour de Kigali.

Rwamagana Circuit will be raced by riders from ten local clubs namely; Fly Cycling, Les Amis Sportfis, Cycling Club for All, Benediction Excel Energy, Muhazi Cycling, Karongi Vision Sport Center, Kigali Cycling, Nyabihu Cycling, Kayonza Cycling and Ciine Elmay.

Noticeably among other absences, the race in Rwamagana will be without national champion Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, and Yves Nkurunziza who claimed Tour de Kigali last month. The former is currently in the United States.

Nkurunziza, 19, has since moved to Monaco where he is undergoing specialised training and participating in a line-up of European races with hope to secure a professional contract.