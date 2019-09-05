Nigeria: Bayelsa - Timi Alaibe Rejects PDP Governorship Primary Results

4 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

Timi Alaibe, an aspirant in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in Bayelsa State, has rejected the result of the primary.

Douye Diri, a senator representing Bayelsa Central, won the primary.

The senator scored 561 votes, while Mr Alaibe, who was his major rival in the primary, scored 365.

Twenty-one aspirants, including the deputy governor of the state, Gboribiogha Jonah, contested for the PDP ticket.

Mr Jonah scored 62 votes.

Mr Alaibe issued a statement on Wednesday saying the result of the primary was affected by "inherent flaws bordering on crass disrespect for legal procedures and party guidelines".

Mr Alaibe said, "For instance, by the provisions of Section 50(1) of the Party Constitution, the authority to formulate guidelines for all matters relating to the governorship primary is vested in the NEC of the PDP. The election of ad-hoc delegates is one of such matters.

"Strangely, the panel set up to undertake this exercise simply imposed on us a list of electoral and returning officers prepared by the state officers of the party who are avowed members of the orchestrated Restoration Team. Thus, the process was deliberately handed over to the Restoration Team.

"Our protest was ignored."

Mr Alaibe, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, also faulted the use of the local council chairmen and councillors in the state as delegates in the primary.

"We express our serious reservations about the process that led to the primary for its unconstitutionality and its outcome completely unacceptable because of its illegitimacy.

"This is simply a setback. We will remain focussed, believing that very soon we would be able to realise our aspiration," he added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.