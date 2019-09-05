Uganda: Proposed Law to Reinstate Term Limits Passes First Hurdle

The government yesterday failed in a second attempt to block the Opposition from tabling the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2019 which, among others, seeks to re-introduce presidential term limits.

The presidential term limit was scrapped from the supreme law in 2005 clearing key hurdles that at the time of the changes would have rendered President Museveni ineligible for re-election in subsequent ballots.

In the proposed law, MP Wilfred Niwagaba (Ind., Ndorwa East) wants the position of Prime Minister, who serves as the coordinator of activities of all government ministries and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, to be abolished.

He wants the Constitution changed to introduce the portfolio of an elected Deputy President, unlike the current appointive Vice President, with the former being a running mate during a Presidential campaign as is the case in neighbouring Kenya and across the Atlantic in the United States.

Parliament during yesterday's plenary unanimously voted to grant leave to MP Niwagaba to table the Private Member's Bill. It seeks to remove Army Representatives from Parliament and introduce a raft of other electoral reforms.

The one-hour debate preceding the grant of leave was not without drama as ministers battled unsuccessfully to block the decision.

Both Attorney General (AG) William Byaruhanga and his deputy, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana, were absent and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, the acting Leader of Government business, seized on this to ask Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, who presided over the House sitting, not to allow debate until next week.

"I request that this matter comes up on Tuesday, next week, because the Attorney General is in London arbitrating [a case] for Uganda Railways (Corporation) and at the same time his deputy (Rukutana) is in another part of Europe handling another sensitive matter," Mr Kasaija submitted.

However, MPs led by the motion mover, Mr Niwagaba opposed the government proposal saying there was no reason the motion could not be debated because the Attorney General would have enough time to battle the proposals in the Bill at the time of its processing in Parliament.

Mr Niwagaba said: "I have had an occasion as early as April (this year) to share the content of my draft Bill with the Attorney General, but it is the intention of the government to take another direction. The Attorney General still has a chance to debate on the Bill if leave is granted and it (the Bill) is presented to this House."

He described the government's continued attempt to block debate on the motion to table the Bill as an infringement on his rights since the Deputy Speaker had already overruled the Attorney General's preliminary objection.

MP Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga, NRM) said the matter of amending the Constitution is central to Parliament, adding that government did not raise the same objections when Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi was granted leave to introduce a Private Member's Bill that saw the removal of presidential age limit in 2017.

Mr Ssekikubo's Nansana Municipality and Katikamu North counterparts; Robert Ssebunya and Abraham Byandala, both NRM subscribers, rallied to support stay of grant of leave to table the Bill until the AG, as chief legal government advisor, is present in the House.

Deputy Speaker Oulanyah, however, ruled that the motion be debated.

At 3:16pm, Mr Oulanyah opened debate on the motion saying having ruled against the AG's procedural objections last week, the government was put on notice that the matter would be debated at the next sitting.

Background

On August 1, when Mr Niwagaba tabled his motion, Mr Rukutana raised objections, saying the government was planning to handle all the proposals listed in the Bill in the Constitutional Review Commission whose formulation was in "advanced stages".

He also argued that a private member cannot move a Bill to amend the Constitution and raised question that the Bill was not accompanied by the Certificate of Financial Implication, among others.

Lawmakers, however, unanimously voted to grant leave to Mr Niwagaba to introduce the omnibus Bill.

Mr Oulanyah then ordered the government departments concerned with processing of Bills to handle with urgency the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2019 so that it is tabled for first reading as soon as possible.

The responsible offices include that of the Attorney General and the First Parliamentary Counsel.

"Congratulations to the Hon Niwagaba (for being granted leave) and I now direct the government departments responsible for drafting Bills to render adequate support to draft the Bill so that it is brought to the House urgently," Mr Oulanyah ordered. The Opposition Chief Whip, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (FDC, Kira Municipality) asked Finance minister Kasaija to show efficiency by urgently issuing a Certificate of Financial Implication, which is a government clearance to charge the cost of implementing the legislation, if enacted, on the Consolidated Fund.

Speaking to journalists shortly after being granted leave, Mr Niwagaba said he will work with the AG and the First Parliamentary Counsel to ensure the Bill is ready as soon as possible because the amendments are needed "very soon" in the run up to the 2021 elections.

KEY PROPOSALS

The chairperson and member of the Electoral Commission be publicly vetted in a process led by the Judicial Service Commission.

Reinstate presidential term limits.

Cap number of minister at 42. Article 111 of the 1995 Constitution, as amended in 2005, provides that: "There shall be a Cabinet which shall consist of the President, the Vice President and such number of ministers as may appeal to the President to be reasonably necessary for the efficient running of the State." Uganda currently has 31 Cabinet ministers and 49 ministers of State.

Introduce the position of Deputy President to be a presidential candidate's running mate.

Hold presidential, parliamentary and Local Government elections on same day.

Scrap army representatives in Parliament and make Leader of Opposition, Attorney General and the deputy as well as all ministers ex-officio members of Parliament.

Create a Speaker's Panel to comprise the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and at least four other MPs elected from both sides of the House, each capable of presiding over plenary sessions in the absence of the two principals.

Allow any registered voter, other than a presidential candidate, to challenge the outcome of presidential elections in court.

Scrap the position of resident district commissioners and deputies.