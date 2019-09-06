South Africa: No Anger and Frustration Can Justify Acts of Destruction and Criminality - Ramaphosa

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube screenshot
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation in a televised address on September 5, 2019.
5 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

"No amount of anger, frustration and grievance can justify acts of destruction and criminality. There can be no excuse for the attacks on the homes and businesses of foreign nationals."

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa in reaction to recent violence in parts of Gauteng, which have been underpinned by xenophobic elements.

Addressing the nation on Thursday evening following days of unrest owing to the looting and attacks in Gauteng as well as protest action against the rise in gender-based violence in the country, Ramaphosa said "the people from other countries on our continent stood with us in our struggle against apartheid ... we must use the democracy we have achieved as a platform to live together in harmony".

South Africa has experienced a wave of protests, in which communities have looted both foreign- and South African-owned shops while calling for an end to drug syndicates.

Gauteng has been the hardest hit with sporadic violence occurring across all three of its big metros.

'Families traumatised, destroyed'

"We value our relations with other African countries and need to work to strengthen political, social and trade ties if we are to develop our economy and those of our neighbours.

"Where communities have genuine grievances, these must be addressed through engagement and dialogue," said Ramaphosa.

He added people have lost their lives (seven in total), many have been injured while families were left traumatised and destroyed.

Weekend of prayer and contemplation

"But where people act with criminal intent, irrespective of their nationality, we will not hesitate to act to uphold the law and ensure order and stability."

Ramaphosa also called for calm because now was a "time for all of us who live in this country to confront our challenges directly and earnestly, not through violence, but through dialogue".

He asked religious leaders and communities to lead the country in prayer and contemplation on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.