Rwanda/Seychelles: Rwanda Thump Seychelles to End Four-Year Away Jinx

Rwanda national football team, Amavubi, registered an important away 3-0 victory over Seychelles on Thursday to edge closer to a spot in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The game was played at Linite Stadium in the Seychelles capital Victoria.

With this victory, Amavubi ended a four-year away win jinx in a competitive game dating back to a 1-0 win over Mozambique in their opening game of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Estadio Nacional de Zimpeto, in Maputo, in June 2015.

Forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute following a curling cross from young midfielder Kevin Muhire on the right flank.

Four minutes later, holding midfielder Yannick Mukunzi headed home a second goal to double the visitors' lead before Meddie Kagere notched in the third goal with ten minutes to clock. It was the talisman's 13th goal in Amavubi shirt.

Despite being outplayed, the hosts had two occasions to get at least a consolation goal but were kept off by the brilliant partnership of Emery Bayisenge and Abdul Rwatubyaye's at the heart of the Amavubi defense.

Skipper Jacques Tuyisenge, who plies his trade with Angola giants Petro Atletico, came closest to finding an early lead for Vincent Mashami's side but his effort hit the post in the 17th minute.

Amavubi controlled possession in both halves but Seychelles' defenders and goalkeeper Romeo Barra saved the home side from further humiliation.

Barra made great saves to deny Tuyisenge, Kagere, Muhire, Hakizimana and Djihad Bizimana. Late in the second half, Mashami made two changes bringing on Patrick Sibomana for Hakizimana before Kagere made way for Ernest Sugira.

Amavubi are expected back home on Friday and will immediately turn their attention to the two sides' reverse encounter, due September 10 at Kigali Stadium.

Thursday

Seychelles 0-3 Rwanda