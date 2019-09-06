Kenya: Government's New Strategy to Reward Top Performing Kenyan Athletes

5 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

The government has announced it will directly pay athletes competing in international assignments, as opposed to the old format where payments were done via member federations.

A statement by Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia also released modalities on how the federations and athletes can request for payments on allowances and bonuses.

"These guidelines are meant to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the way athletes and other teams are enumerated," Kaberia said.

"Athletes will always be paid first. All officials will be paid once they have completed the submission process for the athletes. All cash awards will be paid within two weeks of a team's return (from an international competition)," he further explained.

These procedural changes are meant to put to an incessant delays in payments of allowances and other monies to athletes, which have in the past led to go-slow and strikes within national teams.

Kaberis spoke on Wednesday night, a day after the Kenyan contingent to the just-concluded African Games in Rabat, Morocco arrived home.

The team has lamented how they are yet to be paid their allowances inspite of their excellent performance at the continental championships.

