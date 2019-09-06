Kenya/Uganda: Olunga to Captain Harambee Stars Against Uganda Cranes

Michael Olunga is in line to captain Kenya in Sunday's international friendly against Uganda at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Team captain Victor Wanyama will miss this match after he has excused himself on medical grounds, although Nairobi News understands the midfielder is seriously considering international retirement.

Zambia based defender Musa Mohammed, who was the assistant captain during former coach Sebastian Migne's reign, has not been called up for this assignment.

David 'Calabar' Owino and Brian Mandela have also captained this team in the past, but both have similarly been excluded.

That leaves Olunga and Patrick Matasi as the senior players in the team. These two are the most productive players in the squad for the past year.

"We are looking forward to having a good game and it would be better if fans turned up to support the team in this match," Olunga said.

GATE CHARGES

Ayub Timbe and Francis Kahata are the other foreign-based players who have linked up with the team, making it a full house.

Stars coach Francis Kimanzi will be seeking to post a win in his first match in charge and is using this contest to prepare the team for the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers against Egypt and Togo in November.

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation has announced a flat rate of Sh200 as the gate charges for the match whose kick off time is 4pm.