Nigeria/Sudan: Wasteful Olympic Eagles Lose 0-1 to Sudan

6 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria's U-23 team also known as Olympic Eagles yesterday lost 0-1 to their Sudanese counterparts in an U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Al Merriekh Stadium in Omdurman.

The home team scored on the dot of 45 minutes but the story would have been different if not for the profligacy of Stephen Odey, Blessing Muyiwa and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Odey fluffed gilt-edged opportunities in the 17th and 48th minutes that would have handed Nigeria the advantage.

Instead, the 1996 Olympics men's football tournament winners must overturn a deficit and then look for the winner when both teams clash in the return and final leg of the qualifying series in Asaba on Tuesday.

The deficit is in no way daunting for the Imama Amapakabo wards, who in the earlier round, hammered Libya 4-0 at the same Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba after losing 0-2 to the Libyans in the first leg in Tunisia.

Nigeria won the second edition of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Senegal in December 2015, beating Algeria in the final, and both teams then represented Africa at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where the Olympic Eagles won the bronze medals.

The third edition of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations will be staged by Egypt 8th - 22nd November this year.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.