Rwanda: Ambassador Rugwabiza Presents Credentials to Jamaica

5 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Ambassador Valentine Rugwabiza on Tuesday presented the letter of credence appointing her the High Commissioner of Rwanda to Jamaica to Sir Patrick Linton Allen, the Governor General of Jamaica.

Rugwabiza has been serving as Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 2016.

Prior to that she was the Minister for East African Community.

She also worked as the Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board from 2013 to 2014.

A seasoned diplomat, Rugwabiza also worked as the Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as well as Rwanda's to Switzerland.

As she presented her credentials, according to a press statement, Rugwabiza conveyed President Paul Kagame's greetings to Linton, and expressed the desire to expand bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the Governments and people of Jamaica and Rwanda.

She also paid a courtesy call to Andrew Michael Holness the Prime Minister of Jamaica and they held discussions focused on areas with high potential of deepening relation between the two nations.

The areas discussed, according to the statement, include tourism, agriculture, science and new technologies and green growth among others.

She also met with Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and shared updates on the preparation of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM2020) which will be hosted by Rwanda in June 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.