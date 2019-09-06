Uganda: Foot and Mouth Disease Spreads to Mbale District

Foot and mouth disease which has been reported in two districts in Bugisu sub-region, has now spread to Mbale District, according to veterinary officials.

The disease was first reported in Sironko District towards the end of August before spreading to Bududa and now Mbale District.

According to a September 3rd letter addressed to Mbale District CAO, the district veterinary officer Dr Philip Wakimwere, said following the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Bukonde, Lwasso and Bumbobi sub-counties in Mbale District, a partial quarantine has been imposed with immediate effect.

"Movement of cattle, goats, pigs and sheep to and from the said sub-counties is prohibited in the above mentioned sub-counties. By copy of this letter, enforcement authorities, administrators, veterinary staff, all local leaders, farmers are required to enforce the quarantine so that the disease is brought under control. All livestock market, butcheries and slaughter house are supposed to remain closed during this time," the letter reads in part.

Dr Charles Peter Okori, the Principal Veterinary Officer in the district, said they have so far registered over 13 cases of foot-and-mouth disease.

Ms Grace Nagudi who operates a restaurant in Mbale central market told this reporter that the disease will affect their businesses.

"Most of our customers like meat than any other sauce, and whenever we have the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the area the price of hens increases," she said.