Uganda: Foot and Mouth Disease Spreads to Mbale District

5 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Yahudu Kitunzi

Foot and mouth disease which has been reported in two districts in Bugisu sub-region, has now spread to Mbale District, according to veterinary officials.

The disease was first reported in Sironko District towards the end of August before spreading to Bududa and now Mbale District.

According to a September 3rd letter addressed to Mbale District CAO, the district veterinary officer Dr Philip Wakimwere, said following the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Bukonde, Lwasso and Bumbobi sub-counties in Mbale District, a partial quarantine has been imposed with immediate effect.

"Movement of cattle, goats, pigs and sheep to and from the said sub-counties is prohibited in the above mentioned sub-counties. By copy of this letter, enforcement authorities, administrators, veterinary staff, all local leaders, farmers are required to enforce the quarantine so that the disease is brought under control. All livestock market, butcheries and slaughter house are supposed to remain closed during this time," the letter reads in part.

Dr Charles Peter Okori, the Principal Veterinary Officer in the district, said they have so far registered over 13 cases of foot-and-mouth disease.

Ms Grace Nagudi who operates a restaurant in Mbale central market told this reporter that the disease will affect their businesses.

"Most of our customers like meat than any other sauce, and whenever we have the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the area the price of hens increases," she said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.