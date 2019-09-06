Nigeria: South-West Has Lowest Crime Rate - IG

Akure — Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, Thursday declared that available statistics have shown that the South-west has the lowest crime rate among the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Adamu made this statement when he addressed men and officers of Ondo State Police Command in Akure.

The IG, who earlier visited Ekiti State Command, said the low level of the crime was due to the efforts of the men and officers in the geopolitical zone as well as the support of the people in various communities of the zone.

He said most of the high crimes in the region were isolated cases occurring in forests and on roads, which necessitated deployment of special tactical surveillance team that would be headed by a commissioner of police.

He also noted that the team would be fully equipped and special vehicles would be deployed for surveillance operation to curb crime and criminality.

Adamu said the federal government has acquired arms and weapons to confront criminals and ensure that nobody must die while performing duties.

The IG noted that community policing remained the strategy to fight crimes. Under this strategy, the communities would take charge of their security while police would provide adequate support.

Adamu said community policing officers would be deployed on community basis as each community would have its own officers. Adamu added that the community policing would be at the village level, town level and district level with Baale and Obas supervising at respective levels.

He added that the community should come out and discuss how they want to secure their environment while the police would give support.