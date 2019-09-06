Angola Seeks Investors in Australia

Luanda — Angola has been participating since Wednesday in the "Africa Down Under" conference, held in Australia, with the aim of attracting investors to the Angolan mining market and the consequent diversification of the economy.

The Angolan delegation is headed by Secretary of State for Geology and Mines, Jânio Correia Víctor.

On the sideline of the conference, he is attending meetings to discuss issues to be presented by companies already operating in Angola, such as Mimbos Resources Limited, EnerGold Group and seeking new business with institutions such as Hovelock Mining Investment, among others.

In addition to the meetings, the mining companies exhibition is held, in which Angola is represented by the National Trading Company of Angola (SODIAM) and the National Diamond Company (Endiama).

At the opening of the event, one member of the organization, Bill Repard, stressed the importance of Australia's intervention in the development of the mining sector in Africa.

In his turn, Australia's Prime Minister Mark McGowan has called for everyone to attend the event marking the African week in that country.