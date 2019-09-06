Angola Seeks Investors in Australia

5 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has been participating since Wednesday in the "Africa Down Under" conference, held in Australia, with the aim of attracting investors to the Angolan mining market and the consequent diversification of the economy.

The Angolan delegation is headed by Secretary of State for Geology and Mines, Jânio Correia Víctor.

On the sideline of the conference, he is attending meetings to discuss issues to be presented by companies already operating in Angola, such as Mimbos Resources Limited, EnerGold Group and seeking new business with institutions such as Hovelock Mining Investment, among others.

In addition to the meetings, the mining companies exhibition is held, in which Angola is represented by the National Trading Company of Angola (SODIAM) and the National Diamond Company (Endiama).

At the opening of the event, one member of the organization, Bill Repard, stressed the importance of Australia's intervention in the development of the mining sector in Africa.

In his turn, Australia's Prime Minister Mark McGowan has called for everyone to attend the event marking the African week in that country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Business
Southern Africa
Investment
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.